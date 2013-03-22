Sheridan County Claims March 11, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved, and ordered paid.

GENERAL

AT & T, ser, 57.08; Benton Pest Control, ser, 100.00; Bluff’s Sanitary Supply, sup, 789.63; Bob Barker Company, sup, 147.50; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 322.97; City of Rushville, ser, 351.38; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 120.90; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 148.25; Copy Shoppe, sup, 883.28; Culligan, sup, 61.05; Elsea, Seth, ser, 28.48; Engel, Bill, ser, 60.00; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; FP Mailing Solutions, ser, 75.00; Frontier Service & Supply, ser, 47.79; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 14387.66; Gordon True Value, sup, 43.99; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2070.35; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 118.99; Haug, Vance, ser, 2300.00; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 5265.00; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 33.44; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 123.02; Ideal Market, sup, 490.07; J & L Grocery, sup, 29.06; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Krotz, John, ser, 45.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 19.12; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; MANNA, ser, 670.00; MIPS, ser, 2823.07; NPPD, ser, 1025.02; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 351.96; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NW Rural Public Power Dist., ser, 50.60; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Panhandle Assessors Assoc., ser, 50.00; Pitney Bowes, ser, 98.97; Radiology Imaging Of NE, ser, 569.00; Ragsdale, Amy, A, ser, 100.75; Regional West Medical Center, ser, 1388.10; Rushville Service & Sports, ser, 90.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 1064.73; Secretary of State, sup, 10.00; Sheridan County Court, costs, 624.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 1927.91; Sheridan County Veteran Off., reimb, 229.04; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 66.00; Skavdahl, Edmund, & Stecher, ser, 75.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 708.07; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Sones, Travis, ser, 240.00; Source Gas, ser, 917.87; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 224.00; Stouffer, Craig, ser, 100.00; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 10.06; Strong, Charmayne, ser, 28.48; US Foodservice, sup, 1819.28; Varn, Michael, reimb, 444.83; Wess, Paul, ser, 2400.00; Westco, sup, 3221.88; Western Pathology Consultants, ser, 950.00; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 30.35; Witt, Minette, ser, 21.13; Xerox, ser, 794.60. General Total: $52,601.71.

ROAD

Bauerkemper’s Inc., sup, 150.46; Bosse1man Co., sup, 85687.50; Business Connection, sup, 22.44; Century Link, ser, 71.94; City of Gordon, ser, 102.60; City of Rushville, ser, 91.20; Copy Shoppe, sup, 3.00; Croell Redi-Mix, sup, 9357.80; Delux Radiator, ser, 116.15; Diesel Machinery Inc., sup, 65400.00; Floyd’s Sales & Service, sup, 551.30; Gordon True Value, sup, 48.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 97.79; Hay Springs Lumber & Hardware, sup, 8.99; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 98.26; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 79.94; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 109.50; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 100.02; Homestead Building Supply, sup, 24.99; Hughbanks Farms, sup, 500.00; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 363.04; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Interstate Batteries of BH, sup, 209.90; John Deere Financial, sup, 1528.44; Kelly Construction, ser, 6960.25; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 55.00; Kustom Rock Crushing, sup, 26.00; Lyle Signs, Inc., sup, 186.51; Michael Todd & Co. Inc., sup, 486.51; NPPD, ser, 308.79; NMC, sup, 2956.12; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 68.92; Power Plan, sup, 716.28; Rushville Service Center, sup, 133.85; Sandhill Oil Co., sup, 1244.65; Sandhills News, Inc., ser, 46.05; Schumacher, Tom, reimb, 31.00; Snap-On-Tools, sup, 163.80; Source Gas, ser, 924.03; Stern Oil Co., sup, 1247.72; Titan Machinery, sup, 95.44; Westco, sup, 5804.49; Wright Express, sup, 2695.12. Road Total: $188,937.47.

LODGING

Crawford Clipper, ser, 475.00. Lodging Total: $475.00.

WIRELESS 911

Century Link, ser, 121.81; Golden West, ser, 176.88; Great Plains Comm., ser, 399.93. Wireless 911 Total: $698.62.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 3226.49. Insurance Total: $3,226.49.

WEED

Central Community College, ser, 120.00; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 7.77; Paul, Kristi, reimb, 146.44; Phillips 66, sup, 56.33; Ramada Innser, 124.00; Sides & Milburn, sup, 727.00; Westco, sup, 122.49. Weed Total: $1,304.03.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 99.67; Colden WEst, ser, 144.72; Great Plains Comm., ser, 327.21; Lyle Signs, Inc., sup, 167.86. E-911 Total: $739.46.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $247,982.78.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: March 20, 2013