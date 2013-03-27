In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Interest of Anthony Frey, a Child Under 18 Years of Age. Case No. JV 11-68 Notice of Hearing on Motion to Establish Guardianship Through Alternative Disposition

To all interested parties:

Notice is hereby given that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has filed in the above-captioned Court a Motion seeking the appointment of Leilani Purvine as Guardian of the above-captioned minor child. A hearing on said Motion will be held on the 11th day of April, 2013, at 1:00 p.m. in the County Court of Sheridan County, Rushville, Nebraska, at which time all interested parties may be heard.

DATED this 18th day of March, 2013.

State of Nebraska, Department of Health and Human Services,

By /s/ Eric M. Stott

Eric M. Stott #23565

Special Assistant Attorney General

615 S. Beltline Hwy W. #8

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

(308) 633-2813

Published: March 27, April 3 and April 10, 2013