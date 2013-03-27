In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF AUDREY D. LAESSLE PECK, Deceased CASE NO. PR 12-23 NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a Final Accounting and Report of Administration and a Petition for Complete Settlement, Probate of Will and Determination of Heirs, and Petition for Inheritance Tax Determination have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska located at Rushville, Nebraska on the 23rd day of April, 2013 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.

JEROME K. PECK,

Personal Representative of the 

Estate of Audrey D. Laessle Peck, Deceased

709 Rosewood Court

Paola, KS 66071

 

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029 

Published: March 27, April 3 and April 10, 2013

 
