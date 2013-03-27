In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF AUDREY D. LAESSLE PECK, Deceased CASE NO. PR 12-23 NOTICE
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4144 times
Notice is hereby given that a Final Accounting and Report of Administration and a Petition for Complete Settlement, Probate of Will and Determination of Heirs, and Petition for Inheritance Tax Determination have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska located at Rushville, Nebraska on the 23rd day of April, 2013 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
JEROME K. PECK,
Personal Representative of the
Estate of Audrey D. Laessle Peck, Deceased
709 Rosewood Court
Paola, KS 66071
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475
SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: March 27, April 3 and April 10, 2013