Meeting Notice City of Hay Springs, Nebraska, April 9, 2013

Notice is hereby given, that the Regular meeting of the Mayor and Council of the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held at 7:00 o’clock p.m., on April 9, 2013, at Hay Springs City Hall, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at the City Hall. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be changed later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting. 

City Clerk

I certify that the above notice was posted in the: Security First Bank, Hay Springs City Hall, Hay Springs Post Office and J & L Grocery.

March 19, 2013

City Clerk

Published: March 27, 2013

 
