Commissioners Minutes March 11, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:10 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Krotz made a motion to approve the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 2-25-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approved claims.

Clerk of the District Court Eloise Kampbell presented a request from Rudy Stanko to use the District Courtroom for an evening meeting. Krotz made a motion to deny the request for use of the courtroom by Stanko. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At 9:30 A.M. The Commissioners opened bids for a semi-truck tractor for the County Road Department. Three bids were received: Sahling Kenworth a bid of $100,500 for a Kenworth T-800; Nebraska Peterbilt a bid of $98,797 for a Peterbilt 386; Nebraska Truck & Equipment a bid of $94,999.04 for a Mack CXU613. Andersen made a motion to table any decision until March 18 so that the Road Superintendent will have time to compare the details of the bids. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kuester presented the Board with a request for temporary access to the County right-of-way on 430 Lane just North of Hwy 20. The access was requested by Werner Construction for a temporary asphalt plant for a paving project South of Hay Springs. Andersen made a motion to approve the temporary approach request for Werner construction. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Mark Yardley met with the board and Superintendent Kuester to discuss the County’s policy regarding the transfer of employees among the various shops. Yardley stated reasons for not wanting to transfer to the Rushville shop. The Commissioners stated that it was the responsibility of the Road Superintendent to decide when such transfers are needed and that they supported Kuester’s decision.

The board reviewed a proposed inter-local agreement on law enforcement approved by the Gordon City Council. The proposal updates a long standing agreement regarding the authority of City police to operate outside the city limits with the approval of the Sheriff. The board tabled the matter pending the review and recommendation of Sheriff Robbins.

The board visited with Building Superintendent Dwaine Sones about adjustments needed in the new courthouse entryway. Prior to final payment adjustment need to be made to the chair-lift. Another button is needed at the front entryway.

The board reviewed a letter from Zoning Administrator Gerald Larson. The letter is requesting action on behalf of the Zoning Board. The board will work on getting a meeting scheduled.

The board reviewed pending legislation.

Adjourn: 12:10 P.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: March 27, 2013