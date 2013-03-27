Hay Springs City Council Minutes March 12, 2013

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Randy Turman and Jim Varvel were present. City Attorney Elizabeth Gregory was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the minutes from the February 12, 2013 Regular Meeting. All voted aye, Motion carried.

Varvel made motion, Kearns seconded to approve the agenda for March 12, 2013 Regular meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Public Concerns: None

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Graveled North end of North Miller; Services pick-ups; Plowed and moved snow; Patched holes in streets; Paperwork done for 1 & 6 and Lane Mile reports; One funeral; Serviced street sweeper. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool – Serviced pick-ups; Attended class in Chadron; One Funeral; Serviced mowers; Worked on pool toilet; Plan on repairing pool lines and other problems as weather allows; Plan on trimming trees. Nursing Home: Concerned about providing insurance under Obamacare – currently providing for department heads; Short one board member now and will be losing another in June; Accepting Medicaid residents again; A Chadron nursing home was bought out by a nursing home in Sturgis, so looking at competitor for salaries; Sandy could come report at some Council meetings; The last audit looked better than previous one. Jerry Matthews-SWANN – Hasn’t met yet; Jodi Applegarth is raising issues for SWANN. Randy Turman-Lister-Sage – Bev Lee and Krystyn Turman are the new board members; Plan to install motion detector lights in locker rooms to reduce expense of light being left on. Ron Housh-Mayor – Received a letter from the Department of Aeronautics stating a 300’ tower will be installed in the future on Table Road by Chadron and will not affect the Hay Springs Airport.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: There is confusion regarding the old well that is in Youngs’ possession. The fencing should be finished soon. The City has the right to not pay the Layne Christensen payment this month due to their being over the completion date substantially. The Water samples have been collected and have passed.

PADD Update: The survey has been updated; There are questions regarding distribution and return of surveys. Jim will check into. Marcella Hale has volunteered to help and has others willing to volunteer also. Turman made motion, Matthews seconded to authorize moving forward with the Community Survey with PADD. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Real Estate Lease for Clinic: Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the Lease Agreement with Chadron Community Hospital. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Finance Committee: Jim Varvel and Ron Housh volunteered for this committee. Matthews made motion, Turman seconded to approve Jim and Ron to the Finance Committee. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Water Token Machine: Discussed placement of the machine. It was asked if quarters could be used instead of tokens. Ron asked for total cost: placement, electrical connection, water connection, labor, etc. Aaron will get numbers and bring them next month.

Well in Park: Cost estimate for materials from Panhandle Drilling is $9000. Electrical service installation from Roberts Electric is $600. Discussed how green the City should keep the park and cemetery. Drought is predicted again this year. The City needs to be prudent and use common sense. This money was included is this year’s budget. Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the $9600 for a well in the park. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #13-3: Matthews made motion, Kearns seconded to adopt resolution #13-3: A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE SERVICE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA, AND THE SOLID WASTE AGENCY OF NORTHWEST NEBRASKA; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF SUCH AMANDMENT TO SERVICE AGREEMENT BY THE OFFICERS OF THE CITY; APPROVING THE ISSUANCE OF REFUNDING BONDS BY SAID AGENCY AND RATIFYING AND CONFIRMING ALL PRIOR ACTIONS TAKEN BY THE CITY WITH RESPECT TO SUCH AGENCY.

Sewer Service at 500 North Main: Kearns made motion, Matthews seconded to refund sewer payments to property owner at 500 N. Main as the City has been collecting for a service that is not provided. Kearns and Matthews voted aye. Turman and Varvel voted nay. Housh made the tie breaking vote of nay. Motion failed. Legal council will check into the law regarding this issue.

NEW BUSINESS

Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to approve claims as presented with the exception of the Layne Christensen bill of $55952.24. All voted aye. Motion carried.

American Funds $417.96; Baker’s $6068.00; Blue Cross Blue Shield $1573.78; Bomgaars $288.24; Citiform $342.60; Cornhusker Press $127.11; EMC Insurance $2289.89; Gary Drabbels $840.00; Great Plains Communications $257.04; Hay Springs Lumber $403.88; HS Vol Fire Dept $50.00; Hip Hop $20.00; Ideal Linen $ 54.82; Ji, Turman $10.40; MCI $60.40; Ne Public Health $14.00; Ne Health & Human Services $40.00; Neb Dept of Rev $710.51; Nebraska Total Office $94.88; Norm’s Napa $70.15; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Pipe $567.89; Northwest Rural $29.00; NPPD $3194.01; One Call Concepts $2.60; Petty Cash $55.33; Postmaster $140.38; Sackers $360.44; Sandhill’s News $12.92; Sargent Drilling $450.00; Security First $2633.41; Smith and King $350.00; SourceGas $1274.09; SWANN $6720.59; Toof’s Diesel $12.44; Union Security Insurance $239.19; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $94.25; WestCo $215.26.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve February Treasurer’s Report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sheridan County Public Transportation: Brek Brixius reported on the use of the van. Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve $229.00/month to Northwest Community Action Partnership. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NPPD Year-end Summary: Terry Rajewich presented information on NPPD’s contributions, incentives and operations provided to the City.

Tree-Care Workshop: David George invited anyone to a free hands-on tree-trimming workshop on March 25, 2013 at 5:30 p.m. David has also ordered more trees for the cemetery to replace the ones that didn’t make it through last years’ drought.

Vision Care Direct: No action taken. Employees can purchase coverage if they wish. This was not budgeted for.

Ordinance 6-207.1: Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to pass and approve ordinance 6-207.1. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Kearns introduced Ordinance 6-207.1: An ORDINANCE REQUIRING THE CUSTOMER OF CITY WATER DEPARTMENT UTILITIES TO MAKE AVAILABLE THE CUSTOMER’S WATER METER UPON REASONABLE REQUEST BY THE CITY WATER COMMISSIONER OF THE CITY FOR THE PURPOSE OF MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS OF SUCH METER BY THE CITY WATER COMMISSIONER. Kearns made motion, Varvel seconded to suspend reading of this ordinance on three different days. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Kearns made motion, Turman seconded that Ordinance #6-207.1 be passed and adopted. All voted aye. Ordinance adopted.

Ordinance 6-201: Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to pass and approve Ordinance 6-201. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Kearns introduced Ordinance 6-201: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO 6-201 TO AMEND THE OCCASIONS BY WHICH THE CITY HAS AUTHORITY TO DISCONNECT UTILITY SERVICES. Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to suspend reading of the ordinance on three different days. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Kearns made motion, Varvel seconded that Ordinance #6-201 be passed and adopted. All voted aye. Ordinance adopted.

Street Damage Due to Heavy Traffic: There was discussion on how to protect the City streets that were designed for light-duty traffic from the heavy-duty trucks that park on the streets overnight. The Council appreciates the truck business in town and in the area. The issue is trucks being parked overnight on City streets, not those that drive unto and through town doing business. Elizabeth will check into legal possibilities and limitations.

Wireless Internet @ RV Park: Sandhills Computer is expanding and would like to install an antennae for the service at the RV Park. In return, a ‘hot spot’ will be provided for RV Park customers. Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to allow Mike to install wireless antennae with a ‘hot spot’. Varvel, Matthews and Turman voted aye. Kearns abstained. Motion carried.

Cell Phones: In light of the actions of the Lieutenant Governor recently, the Council wishes to review the City cell phone records. Information was provided and will be brought back next month.

Items for next meeting were discussed.

There being no further business, Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to adjourn at 9:13 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: March 27, 2013