Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3, March 11, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on March 11, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the February 20, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:01 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call– Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Superintendent Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. Superintendent Pummel reviewed current legislative bills this session that affect schools. Superintendent Pummel reviewed the end of the year activities as tentatively scheduled. Summer school plans continue. Elementary teachers are needed. The summer lunch program will continue. There are a dozen summer fun camps in the planning stages. Family Math Night was a huge success and well attended. Thanks to Jessie Anderson, CSC students, and staff. Hawks wrestling took 5 wrestlers to state. New wrestling mats were purchased with funds from Sons of American Legion, Federation Wrestling, and Hay Springs School Athletic Dept. Thanks to Brad and Brenda Johnson and parents for transporting the mats back to Hay Springs. No public comments. No board comments. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the regular minutes of the February 11, 2013 meeting. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve the agenda of the March 11, 2013 meeting. Wendy visited both Chadron and Gordon-Rushville food service sites. It was a positive experience. She gathered several ideas to try here in Hay Springs. New regulations state that students must have a vegetable or fruit plus two other items on their trays. Serving sizes of breads and meats have been relaxed by the USDA but the calorie limits remain the same. The quote received from Infinite Campus would require $4642 for the first year and $334 each year after for year support to implement the food service side of the program. There would also need to be hardware purchased and staff training to consider. Chadron and Gordon-Rushville both use a contracted food service provider. To implement a contracted food service program, you must first receive permission from the state, use the sealed bid process, and in most cases lose local purchasing. Hay Springs received 1st place for their new breakfast program. This recognition comes with a $5000 award. Wendy plans to use this award to improve the current salad bar. No motion. Anderson and Langford attended the Lister-Sage meeting. Jodie Garrett resigned. Bev Lee is the new president and Krystyn Turman replaced Lavern Hankins. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the 2013 Maintenance Plan as reviewed. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the bills and payroll as presented. The meeting adjourned at 8:03 pm.

The following bills and payroll were approved:

Published: March 27, 2013