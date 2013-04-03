In the Nebraska County Court for Sheridan County In the Matter of the Estate of Steve Andrew Nielson, Deceased No. Pr-13-11 Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Personal Representative
-
Notice in the County Court of Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Estate of Steve A. Nielson, Deceased Case No. PR 13-11
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy of said Decedent, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Amy L. Evans, Next of Kin and On Behalf of Triston Lee Nielson and Sydney Ann Nielson, rightful heirs and interested persons, as Personal Representative has been filed herein and is set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, on the 23rd day of April, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., or after.
Amy L. Evans, Next of Kin and On Behalf of Triston Lee Nielson and Sydney Ann Nielson, rightful heirs and interested persons, 51277 Pheasant Lane Whitman, NE 69366 308-544-6560
/s/ Andrea Finegan McChesney, NSBA #25008
McChesney Law Office
1907 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68102
402-650-6848
Published: April 3, April 10 and April 17, 2013