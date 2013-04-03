Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors April 8, 2013

Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet April 8, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sandoz room, Parkview Lodge, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Agenda is available at the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living business office.

Sharon Fry

Administrator

Published: April 3, 2013

 
