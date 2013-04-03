Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Merle W. Burnside, Deceased Estate No. PR 13-13
Notice is hereby given that on March 28, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Wayne M. Burnside, whose address is 2100 West 100th Avenue, Lot 220, Thornton, Colorado 80260, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with the Court on or before June 3, 2013 or be forever barred.
/s/ Catherine Allen
Clerk Magistrate of the County Court
P.O. Box 430 Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
Smith, King and Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: April 3, April 10 and April 17, 2013