Commissioners Minutes March 18, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 3-11-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed claim checks and audited and approved salary claims.

Mr. Rudy Stanko met with the board with concerns over the County Attorney’s Budget. After much discussion the Commissioners informed Mr. Stanko that every year in July and August the Commissioners invite citizens to participate in the budget preparation process and encouraged him and any citizens with their concerns to attend the meetings. Mr. Stanko also requested to use the District Courtroom for the purpose of convening what he called a “Common Law Grand Jury”. The Board advised Mr. Stanko that such a. “Common Law Grand Jury” would have no standing in the judicial system of the state of Nebraska and informed him of the process of convening a Grand Jury as provided in the state statues. Mr. Stanko stated that he preferred to pursue the “common law” approach by which a secret convocation of complainants gathers to fonnalize their accusations. The Board denied Mr. Stanko’s request to use the District Courtroom for this purpose and suggested that he seek some other meeting place for his convocation.

Krotz made a motion to accept the bid of $100,500.00 from Sahling Kenworth for a Kenworth T-800. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Discussion was held with Sheriff Robbins and the Commissioners on an updated inter-local agreement with the City of Gordon in allowing city police officers to function outside the city limits with the approval of the Sheriff. Krotz made a motion to sign the Inter-local Agreement Law Enforcement with Gordon. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Sheriff Robbins and Building Superintendent Dwaine Sones met with Commissioners reference the sandblasting and re-painting of the showers in the jail. After some discussion about the concerns of housing prisoners and other possible solutions it was agreed upon to meet again on March 25.

Ron Nealeigh of Legal Shield met with the Board and advised them of his organization and the opportunities that were available. Mr. Nealeigh was requesting permission to present the legal aid services that his company provides to the County employees. The Commissioners told Mr. Nealeigh that he would not be able to present his program “on the clock” but he might make his presentation to them during their breaks or after hours.

Discussion was held on LB62, which sets the levy for Fire Departments outside the County Authority. Commissioner Andersen advised the Board that he was planning on testifying on March 21. The Board authorized Andersen to testify on their behalf in support of the hill.

Adjourn: 12:35 P.M.

Published: April 3, 2013