Board of Education Special Meeting District No. 81-0010, Monday, March 25, 2013, 6:00 p.m.

PURPOSE: Approval of 2013-2014 Negotiated Agreement.

Call to order at 6:05 p.m. by President Hinn.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Kruger, Hebbert (6:07), Hinn, Johnson, Willnerd.

MEMBERS ABSENT: Gilchrist

AGENDA: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time, as provided by statute be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson yes, Willnerd yes, Kruger yes, Hebbert absent, Hinn yes, Gilchrist absent. Motion Carried.

NEGOTIATED AGREEMENT 2013-2014: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Kruger, to approve the Negotiated Agreement for 2013-2014 as presented.

Roll Call: Gilchrist absent, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Johnson yes, Hebbert(6:07) yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, to adjourn the District No. 10 Special Meeting at 6:14 p.m.

Roll Call: Gilchrist absent, Hinn yes, Kruger yes, Johnson yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: April 3, 2013