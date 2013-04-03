Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Angela C. Kozal Deceased. Case No. PR 13-12

Notice is hereby given that on March 19, 2013 in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Donald Dean Kozal, whose address is 915 White Elm Drive, Loveland, CO 80538 has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 3, 2013, or be forever barred.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

 

Amy L. Patras - #22463

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., LLO

201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Published: April 3, April 10 and April 17, 2013

 
