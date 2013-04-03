Resolution No. 2013-1 American Legion Post 34 Gordon, Nebraska

Whereas, The American Legion Post 34 has agreed to rent it’s banquet room to Rudy Stanko for what Mr. Stanko described as a town hall meeting beginning at 4:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. on April 6, 2013; and,

Whereas, the American Legion Constitution states that the American Legion shall be absolutely nonpolitical; and,

Whereas, the American Legion Post 34 has learned that the purpose of the town hall meeting is what has been described as a “common law grand jury,” and,

Whereas, the American Legion Post 34 is unaware of the agenda, purpose, or authority for such “common law grand jury,” and,

Therefore be it resolved, that the American Legion Post 34, Gordon, Nebraska does not endorse, condone, or in any way support any proceeding or actions taken by those that may gather at the above time and place.

Adopted by the Executive Committee, American Legion Post 34 on March 22, 2013.

/s/ Darius Maltbie

Commander

/s/ Freeman Peterson

Adjutant

Published: April 3, 2013