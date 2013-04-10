Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Betty A. Kleensang Family Trust, Case PR 03-11
Notice is hereby given that the Successor Trustee of the Betty A. Kleensang Family Trust have filed a Motion to Approve Successor Trustee’s Report and Inventory of Trust Assets; Payment of Costs, Fees, and Expenses; and Distribution of Trust Assets which has been set for hearing in the Sheridan County Court, Rushville, Nebraska, on the 30th day of April, 2013, at 2:00 o’clock p.m.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Randy D. Cullers, #20972
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.
201 East 3rd St., P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Published: April 10, April 17 and April 24, 2013