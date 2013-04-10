Dog License/Tag Renewal City of Gordon, Nebraska 2013

Dog licenses must be renewed by May 1, 2013 and are considered delinquent after May 10. Licenses are available in the office of the City Clerk, 311 N. Oak. Fees are $2.50 for male dogs and spayed females and $6.00 for unspayed females. A certificate showing that the dog has had a rabies shot, effective for the ensuing year of the license, shall be presented when applying for the license. No license or tag will be issued until the certificate has been validated by the Clerk.

Published: April 10, April 17 and April 24, 2013