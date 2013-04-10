Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Harold R. Burton, Deceased Estate No. PR12-32
Notice is hereby given that an Inventory, Petition for Complete Settlement, Probate of Will and Determination of Heirs and Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska on 7th day of May, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
Agnes M. Burton
Personal Representative
6333 440th Lane
Hay Springs, NE 69347
Telephone: (308) 638-7455
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: April 10, April 17 and April 24, 2013