Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Harold R. Burton, Deceased Estate No. PR12-32

Notice is hereby given that an Inventory, Petition for Complete Settlement, Probate of Will and Determination of Heirs and Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska on 7th day of May, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.

Agnes M. Burton

Personal Representative

6333 440th Lane

Hay Springs, NE 69347

Telephone: (308) 638-7455

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: April 10, April 17 and April 24, 2013