Notice Nebraska Board of Parole Hearing April 2013

A total of 166 cases will be heard by the Board in April, 2013. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. April 24, 2013, Community Corrections Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: Elton C. Tayle, #65885 (1st Degree Assault, 2 cts.); Michael P. Boerschig, #74815 (Theft by Unlawful Taking).

Esther L. Casmer, Chair

Nebraska Board of Parole

Published: April 10, 2013