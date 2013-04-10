Notice Nebraska Board of Parole Hearing April 2013

A total of 166 cases will be heard by the Board in April, 2013. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. April 24, 2013, Community Corrections Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: Elton C. Tayle, #65885 (1st Degree Assault, 2 cts.); Michael P. Boerschig, #74815 (Theft by Unlawful Taking).

Esther L. Casmer, Chair

Nebraska Board of Parole

Published: April 10, 2013

 
More in this category: « Rushville City Council Minutes March 25, 2013 Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Harold R. Burton, Deceased Estate No. PR12-32 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top