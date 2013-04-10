Rushville City Council Minutes March 25, 2013

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on March 20, 2013 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell. Councilwoman Janssen was absent from the meeting.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the February meeting and the February Treasurers Report.

2. Approved Gordon Hospital Lease.

3. Approved Proclamation declaring April 2013 as Fair Housing Month.

4. Approved all of the following bills against the City of Rushville, and that warrants be drawn for same: Employee Salaries 19,926.84; Great Plains Communication Inc 645.66; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier Service & Supply 2.95; Colonial Life & Accident Insurance 37.00; Northwest Rural Public Power District 74.60 ; Nebraska Public Power District 5,896.45; Jirdon 921.79; Hinn’s Rushville Auto 209.51; Peg Sones 40.00; Nebraska Department of Revenue 535.17; Rushville Service Center 612.03; Source Gas 1052.34; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; Fedl Fire 752.00; Nebraska Liquor Control 45.00; Ideal Market 8.84; Xerox Corp 166.68; Westco 1,427.69; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; HTM Sales 69.90; City of Alliance 650.00; NE Public Health Environmental 176.00; Sheridan County 7,048.25; Fry-Tek 114.70; Copy Shoppe 89.47; Carrot Top 402.98; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00 ; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,035.19; Companion Life 169.20; Homestead Building 347.37; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Smith & King 580.00; Verizon 100.41; Weathercraft Companies 14,413.00; Bailey Nurseries 1,691.00; First Wireless 182.20; Hanson Walker Mowers 135.92; Sandhills News 69.62; Cardmember Service 567.35; Virginia Peterson 112.40; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; ADT Security 39.99; One Call Concepts 1.85; Kims Cleaning 171.54; Mid Iowa Solid Waste 359.11. Ayes: Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Selling the Card Club Building was discussed. The City Attorney will look into the ways of selling this building. It will take approximately four months before this can be sold. Cate Jones informed the council that the County Assessor has the building assessed at $30,000. Action was tabled at this time.

Terry Hinn from Hinn’s Mobile Home Trailer Park was not present at the meeting but is requesting a variance for copper tubing to install separate water meters for each resident in the trailer park. Water Superintendent Kirk Beguin will contact Terry Hinn and explain the water ordinance to him.

Jason Griggs manager for Great Plains Communication was present to introduce himself to the Council. He informed the Council that if there is anything the City needs to contact him.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Golf Board April 2, 2013; Ambulance Board April 9, 2013; Library Board April 22, 2013; Park Board April 23, 2013; Cemetery Board April 24, 2013.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: April 10, 2013