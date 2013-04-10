Notice of Amendment To the Articles of Incorporation of “PMP Farms, Inc.” - Change of Name

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors and shareholders of “PMP Farms, Inc.” have voted to amend the Articles of Incorporation of “PMP Farms, Inc.” and to provide for a change of name. Hereafter, the name of the corporation shall be known as:

TK Angus, Co.

In all other respects, the Articles of Incorporation shall remain unchanged.

Dated this 11th day of March, 2013

/s/ Timothy M. Marlatt

/s/ Kimberly J. Marlatt

Published: April 10, April 17 and April 24, 2013