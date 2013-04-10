Notice of Trustee’s Sale Lot Ten (10), Block Eight (8), Original Town of Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska

The following described property will be sold by the Trustee at public auction to the highest bidder in the lower lobby of the Sheridan County Courthouse (adjacent to the County Courtroom) in Rushville, Nebraska on May 21, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m Mountain Standard Time:

Lot Ten (10), Block Eight (8), Original Town of Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska.

This sale shall be held open for a maximum of thirty (30) minutes from the opening of the sale, unless active bidding is taking place and then, at the discretion of the trustee, the sale may be extended. The terms of sale shall be an earnest money deposit of fifteen percent (15%) of the sales price to be paid in certified funds at the time of the sale, and the balance of the sales price shall be due in certified funds at closing which shall be at 3:00 p.m. on the date of the sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the beneficiary. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.

The sale of said property will be sold subject to any and all existing (1) real estate taxes, whether delinquent or accruing; (2) special assessment(s) if any; (3) unpaid utility bills, if any; and, (4) any reservations, easements, covenants, rights of way, or other restrictions of record.

Additional terms may be included on the date of sale and will take precedence over prior printed material.

Tecumseh Federal Bank, Trustee

By: /s/ Steve Darling, President

160 N. 4th Street ~ P.O.Box 318

Tecumseh, NE 68450-0318

Phone: (402) 335-3384

