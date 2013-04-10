Notice of Right to Public Inspection Willow Branch Foundation, Inc.

Any member of the public shall have the right to inspection of information reported on or with Form 990-PF. The annual return of this foundation shall be available for inspection during the regular business hours at the principal office of the foundation and trust, Lynn Kreitman, 6055 230th Lane, Gordon, Nebraska. This right of inspection is available to any citizen who shall request inspection within 180 days after the date of publication of this notice. The name of the principal manager of this Foundation is Lynn Kreitman, 308-282-2458.

DATED this 5th day of April, 2013.

Published: April 10, 2013