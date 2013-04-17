Notice of Trustee’s Sale 412 Sprague Street, Rushville NE 69360, May 29, 2013

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder inside the North door of the Sheridan County Courthouse on the 29th day of May, 2013 at 10:00 o’clock A.M.:

Lot 11 in Block 25 of the original town of Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska, more commonly known as: 412 Sprague Street, Rushville NE 69360.

The property is being sold “as is” and subject to any unpaid real estate taxes, assessments and any lien or interest superior in right which may affect the subject property. The highest bidder will deposit $500.00 in cash or certified funds with the Trustee at the time of the sale, which shall be non-refundable, and the remaining amount due must be paid in cash or certified funds to the Trustee by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale; except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the current Beneficiary. The successful bidder shall be responsible for applicable transfer fees or taxes including the documentary stamp tax.

DATED 17th day of April, 2013.

STEFFI A. SWANSON,

Substitute Trustee (14601)

Published: April 17, April 24, May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2013