Meeting Notice NRPPD, April 25, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2013, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.

Dated this 17th day of April, 2013

Lee Ahrens

Secretary

Published: April 17, 2013

 
