Meeting Notice City of Gordon, Nebraska Planning Commission April 25, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Planning Commission of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2013 in the city council chambers of the city auditorium which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be enlarged later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting.

If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at a meeting, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: April 17, 2013

 
