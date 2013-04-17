Gordon City Council Minutes April 11, 2013

Notice of the meeting was given to advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:05 p.m., April 11, 2013 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws poster in the back of the room.

Present: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous. Absent: No One.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Evans.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Grant to approve the March treasurer’s report. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Evans, and Morgan.

Enter Councilperson Bounous.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Grant to approve the bills. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan and Russell.

Abbreviations for the legal: EX, Expense; FE, Fee; GR, Groceries; MI, Mileage; RE, Reimbursement; RPT, Report; SA, Salaries; SE, Services; SU, Supplies.

PAID BILLS: EFTPS, FNBO, FE, $117.85; EFTPS, Bank of the West, FE, $15.00; 40310, City of Gordon, RE, $491.08; 40311, Greg’s Electric, SE, $597.24; 40377, Payroll Fund, SA, $22,002.18; EFTPS, NE Dept of Revenue, RE, $2,015.45; 40378, Better Homes, SU, $5.99; 40379, Country Gardens, SU, $19.97; 40380, Discover, SU, $24.95; 40381, Good Housekeeping, SU, $24.97; 40382, House Beautiful, SU, $19.97; 40383, Fred Hlava, RE, $32.96; 40384, Library Petty Cash, RE, $51.00; 40385, NWRPPD, SE, $1,612.21; 40386, National Geographic, SU, $39.00; 40387, One-Call Concepts, SE, $7.35; 40388, Petty Cash, RE, $272.55; 40389, Popular Science, SU, $10.00; 40390, People, SU, $116.07; 40391, Public Health Env Lab, SE, $551.00; 40392, NE Sec State, FE, $30.00; 40393, Xerox, SE, $88.73; 40394, Office Max, SU, $779.98; 40395, BC/BS, EX, $10,300.19; 40396, First National, EX, $16,979.87; 40397, Chadron Machine Shop, SU, $1,374.05; 40398, Payroll Fund, SA, $25,241.95; 40399, Schaer Real Estate, FE, $66.00; 40400, USPS, SE, $180.15; 40401, Meller Repair, SE, $45.00; 40402, Paul Martin, RE, $320.00; 40403, NE DHHS, EX, $160.00; 40404, Verizon, SE, $127.13; 40405, Viaero, SE, $80.15; 40406, Source Gas, SE, $1,905.45; EFTPS, Bank of the West, FE, $15.00. Total April Paid Bills: $85,720.44.

UNPAID BILLS: 40407, Chris Anderson, RE, $50.00; 40408, Antelope Creek, SU, $37.91; 40409, QLT, SE, $19.55; 40410, Alco, SU, $78.64; 40411, Dan Bishop, RE, $50.00; 40412, Business Connection, SU, $20.30; 40413, Jeff Brewer, RE, $50.00; 40414, Biersbach, SU, $310.90; 40415, City of Chadron, SE, $45.00; 40416, Customized Billing, SE, $315.00; 40417, Crescent Electric, SU, $362.97; 40418, The Copy Shoppe, SU, $167.75; 40419, Croell, su, $2,276.03; 40420, Cleasby Mfg of Denver, SU, $139.77; 40421, BC Tire Service, SE, $200.00; 40422, Diamond Vogel, SU, $2,783.20; 40423, Dales Tire, SU, $1,407.00; 40424, Scott Downing, RE, $50.00; 40425, First National Bank of Omaha, SU, $424.71; 40426, First Wireless, SE, $251.79; 40427, Great Plains Communications, SE, $1,249.13; 40428, Great Western Tire Co, SU, $953.90; 40429, Grocery Mart, SU, $101.07; 40430, Hinns Auto Supply, SU, $1,295.99; 40431, Homestead Building Supply, SU, $264.14; 40432, Holiday Inn Express, SE, $154.00; 40433, Husker Auto Parts, SU, $202.29; 40434, HD Waterworks, SU, $2,159.36; 40435, Clay Heath, RE, $50.00; 40436, Insurance Fund, EX, $8,941.67; 40437, Ideal Linen, SE, $118.36; 40438, Jay’s Tire & Lube, SE, $10.00; 40439, Johnson Hardware Co, SU, $226.97; 40440, Kustom Rock, SU, $761.75; 40441, FALCO, SE, $575.00; 40442, Lefler Excavating, SE, $750.00; 40443, Midland Telecom, SE, $106.50; 40444, Mid-American Benefits, EX, $120.00; 40445, Medical Claim Account, RE, $2,000.00; 40446, Med-Tech Resources, SU, $1,388.71; 40447, Mike Morgan, RE, $50.00; 40448, NPPD, SE, $6,745.35; 40449, NE Total Office, SU, $3.79; 40450, NW Pipe Fittings, SU, $103.25; 40451, NE Environmental Products, SU, $73.13; 40452, NEMSA, FE, $975.00; 40453, Petersen Seeds, SU, $33.90; 40454, Public Safety Center, SU, $189.90; 40455, Pudelko’s, SU, $1,084.80; 40456, Shane Pascale, RE, $50.00; 40457, Palmer Monument Co, SU, $260.00; 40458, Quill, SU, $332.84; 40459, RS Repair Fund, RE, $67.98; 40460, Superfoods, SU, $45.65; 40461, Sheridan County Journal Star, SE, $763.08; 40462, Smith, King, & Simmons, SE, $200.00; 40463, S&L Gas, SU, $2,130.70; 40464, Glen Spaugh, MI, $16.95; 40465, True Value, SU, $285.31; 40466, Utilities Section LNM, SE, $70.00; 40467, Ken Ward, RE, $50.00; 40468, Westco, SU, $1,238.41; 40469, Water Reserve USDA, RE, $1,600.00; 40470, Water System Impr Project, EX, $15,800.00; 40471, Xerox, EX, $158.83. Total April Unpaid Bills: $62,798.23. Total April Paid Bills: $85,720.44. Total April Bills: $148,518.67.

Mayor Nancy Russell opened the Public Hearing regarding the Liquor License application of Amber Sasse, dba Essence, for a Class C liquor license. Conduct of the meeting was turned over to Hearing Officer Fred Hlava. Present at the meeting were the applicant Amber Sasse and her husband, Dr. Jim Sasse. Amber presented to council her intentions to open a new business named Essence, located at 117 N Main in Gordon. The business will consist of floral design, wine, gourmet food, home décor, and gift items. She informed council that it is her intention to only sell wine in her store, but the State of Nebraska does not have a wine-only license. In order to sell wine, she must obtain a Class C on and off-sale, beer, wine, and distilled spirits license. She assured council that it was not her intention to sell any alcohol other than wine. She is interested in the on-sale portion of the license because she would like to have wine tasting events at her business. Hearing Officer Fred Hlava asked if there was anyone present in opposition to this application. With no one present to oppose the application, motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to approve the application of Amber Sasse, dba Essence, for a Class C, on and off-sale beer, wine, and distilled spirits liquor license. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

Rescue Chief Candy Allison was present to discuss with council the need to raise the rates that are currently being charged for rescue services through the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad. The most recent raise in the fee charged by the City of Gordon was in 2002. Chief Allison has been in contact with our current billing service, which feels that our current fees are on the low end of the scale for Rescue Squads in Nebraska. The proposed rates will bring us to a mid-level charge. After some discussion, council directed City Manager Fred Hlava to draft a Resolution that will make our fees reflect the current costs incurred by the Rescue Squad. This Resolution will be on the Gordon City Council May agenda.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to allow Mayor Russell to sign the National Police Week Proclamation, and to thank them for all of their tireless hours of service. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

PROCLAMATION

NATIONAL POLICE WEEK

WHEREAS, the Congress of the United States of America had designated the week of May 12 to be dedicated as “NATIONAL POLICE WEEK” and May 15 of each year to be “POLICE MEMORIAL DAY”, and

WHEREAS, the law enforcement officers are our guardians of life and property, defenders of the individual right to be free men, warriors in the war against crime and dedicated to the preservation of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and

WHEREAS, it is known that every 57 hours an American Police Officer will be killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States and 187 officers will be seriously assaulted in the performance of their duties, our community joins with other cities and towns to honor all peace officers everywhere.

NOW THEREFORE, I Nancy Russell, Mayor of the City of Gordon, Nebraska proclaim the week of May 12 to May 18, 2013 to be POLICE WEEK and call upon all the citizens in this community to especially honor and show our sincere appreciation for the police officers of this City by deed, remark, and attitude. We call upon them to show their thanks to our men who make it possible for us to leave our homes and family in safety each day and to return to our homes knowing they are protected by men willing to sacrifice their lives if necessary, to guard our loved ones, property and government against all who would violate the law.

Signed this 11th day of April, 2013 in the City of Gordon, State of Nebraska. In witness thereof the seal of the City of Gordon and the signatures of the City are affixed.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Motion by Evans, seconded by Grant to allow Mayor Russell to sign the 2013 Arbor Day Proclamation. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

2013 Arbor Day Proclamation

Whereas, In 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees, and

Whereas, the holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a

million trees in Nebraska, and

Whereas, Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world, and

Whereas, trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, lower our heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife, and

Whereas, trees are a renewable resource giving up paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless other wood products, and

Whereas, trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify our community, and

Whereas, trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Nancy I Russell, Mayor of the City of Gordon, do hereby proclaim Friday, April, 26, 2013 as Arbor Day in the City of Gordon, and I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, and Further, I urge all citizens to plant and care for trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.

Dated this 11th day of April in the year 2013.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to allow Mayor Russell to sign the Fair Housing Month Proclamation. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, each April, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Fair Housing Counseling Centers across the Nation commemorate the passage of the Fair Housing Act, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which states there shall be no discrimination in the acquisition, ownership, possession, or enjoyment of housing, and

WHEREAS, the Fair Housing Center of NE/IA and High Plains Community Development Corp., Fair Housing Education and Outreach Programs, will continue to provide and collaborate with others to avert any decay of housing rights.

WHEREAS, The City of Gordon acknowledges the efforts of The Fair Housing Center of NE/IA, High Plains Community Development Corporation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to eliminate discrimination in housing and ensure equal opportunity in housing for all residents of Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Nancy Russell, Mayor of the City of Gordon, DO HEREBY PROCLAIM the month of APRIL 2013 as FAIR HOUSING MONTH in Gordon.

I do hereby urge all citizens to take due note of the observance by continuing to support Fair Housing opportunities in Gordon. In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand to be affixed this 11th Day of April, in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Thirteen.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Pat Mracek will once again be the local leader for the Wreaths Across America program, and is requesting that the City of Gordon allow them the opportunity of using the Gordon Cemetery this December. Motion by Grant, seconded by Morgan to allow the Wreaths Across America program to hold their services at the Gordon Cemetery this December. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans, to allow Mayor Russell to sign the Week of the Young Child Proclamation. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

Week of the Young Child

Whereas, the Northwest Community Action Partnership Head Start/Early Head Start Program and other local preschools and organizations, in conjunction with the National Association for the Education of Young Children, are celebrating the Week of the Young Child, April 14-20, 2013; and

Whereas, these organizations are working to improve early learning opportunities, including early literacy programs, that can provide a foundation of learning for children in Sheridan County, Nebraska; and

Whereas, teachers and others who make a difference in the lives of young children and their families in Gordon, Rushville and Hay Springs, Nebraska deserve thanks and recognition; and

Whereas, public policies that support early learning for all young children are crucial to young children’s futures;

I, Nancy Russell, Mayor of the City of Gordon, Nebraska, do hereby proclaim April 14-20, 2013 as the Week of the Young Child in Nebraska, City of Gordon.

April 29 – May 5, 2013 will be Clean Up Week in the City of Gordon. City Manager Fred Hlava made the decision to delay it one week, in hopes that the snow from the recent snow storm will be gone. The City of Gordon is encouraging all citizens to take advantage of the assistance offered this week and beautify our city. An ad will be in the Sheridan County Journal Star which will advise citizens of the programs offered this week, or they may call the city office for details.

The Employee contract will be discussed in executive session.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Grant to declare the 1974 Chevrolet 4x4 Pickup owned by the city as surplus property, so that it may be sold at auction. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

Council was given information on dangerous dog sanctions in Scottsbluff and March’s police statistics.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to go into executive session at 6:37 pm for real estate negotiations and employee contract review. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

With no action taken, the council reconvened in regular session at 7:12. With No Action Taken, motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to adjourn. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

I, the undersigned, City Clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and done by the Mayor and Council on April 11, 2013; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting, kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings have been extracted were in written form and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: April 17, 2013