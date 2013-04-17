Meeting Notice Gordon Housing Authority, April 26, 2013

The Gordon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will have a Special Board Meeting on Friday, April 26, 2013 at Noon at the Gordon Housing Authority Community Room located at 109 N Cornell St, Gordon, NE. This meeting is open to the public. An agenda is kept continuously current and is posted 24 hours prior to the meeting. For further information, please contact Nancy Bentley at 308-282-0202 or 308-672-4375. If accommodations are needed for the meeting, please contact Nancy Bentley by Noon on the 24th.

