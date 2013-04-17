Commissioners Minutes March 25, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 3-18-2013 with corrections. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed salary checks.

Brek Brixus of Northwest Community Action Partnership presented the board a resolution authorizing NCAP to submit a grant application to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for $36,937 for the Sheridan County Public Transportation Project for 2013-14. The project will be administered by NCAP on behalf of Sheridan County and will provide handi-bus services to Sheridan County residents at a cost of $1 per trip. Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-7 asking for approval for the funds for the Sheridan County Public Transportation System. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester met with the board to inform them of the provisions of the Federal Fund Purchase program offered by the Nebraska Department of Roads. The program will require that the board plan the 2013-14 budget to provide for the possible receipts of funds from the federal government.

Deputy County Attorney Jamian Simmons presented the board a resolution to conclude the County’s agreement with attorney Paul West to provide indigent defense services effective March 31, 2013. Wess has been appointed by the Governor to serve as a County Judge in the 12th Judicial District and is no longer able to serve us in this capacity. Andersen made a motion to approve the agreement terminating Paul Wess as the Felony Public Defender for Sheridan County. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board recessed at 10:25 A.M. And convened as the Board of Equalization. At 11:05 A.M. The board reconvened with all members present.

Sheriff Robbins and Building Superintendent Dwaine Sones informed the board that they intend to begin repainting the showers in the men’s section of the County Jail later this week. Sheriff Robbins stated that there have been no women prisoners in the jail for over a week so the men can use the showers in the women’s side of the jail as the painting is being done. Any women prisoners that arrive during the course of the project can be housed in the “security cell”.

Commissioner Andersen reported that the Revenue Committee hearing on LB 62 was held on Thursday. There was no testimony in opposition though an amendment was proposed that would change the original bill slightly. The bill currently remains in committee.

Adjourn: Noon

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: April 17, 2013