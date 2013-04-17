Board of Equalization Minutes March 25, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met in regular session at 10:30 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to approve the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 3-11-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

County Assessor Trudy Winter presented the board several correction sheets for approval. Rhonda Coomes sold a trailer house located in Rushville which has moved to South Dakota. Andersen made a motion to accelerate the tax on the Coomes mobile home. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Krotz made a motion to remove personal property(JD 8640 Tractor) for Donald Burrows as it was traded off and never removed. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Krotz made a motion remove the tax on a lot owned by the City of Gordon that was made into a public parking lot in the fall of 2011 and never got taken off the tax roles. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Krotz made a motion to correct a homestead exemption for Calvin and Jeanette Strader that the state had approved a 100% exemption and after review of income have changed it to 25%. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

County Assessor Trudy Winter visited with the Board about a pending protest by the City of Gordon. The board will have a hearing on April 8, 2013.

Winter presented the board with one more correction. In 2012 all rural residential properties got a 8% raise and one got missed. After March 19th if a change needs made it has to go through the Board of Equalization.

Andersen made a motion to change Seth and Kathleen Stock rural residential property for 2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 11 A.M.

