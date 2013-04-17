General Notice Sheridan County Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management Plan

Pertaining to Nebraska Revised Statute 23-3801 to 23-3810, the Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management Act:

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners has adopted the Sheridan County Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Management Plan to manage black tailed prairie dogs. Notice is hereby given this 8th day of April, 2013, pursuant Nebraska Revised Statute 23-3803 state law specifies the duty of each person who owns or controls land in Sheridan County shall manage black-tailed prairie dogs on such property to prevent the expansion of colonies to adjacent property, if the owner of adjacent property objects to such expansion.

Upon failure to observe this notice, the Sheridan County Board of Commissioners is required to:

1. Individual Fine Notice

Proceed pursuant to the law and issue legal notice to the landowner of property containing unmanaged colony(ies) of black-tailed prairie dogs, giving such landowner sixty days (60) to manage the colony(ies). Conviction for noncompliance may result in a $100 per day fine to the landowner, with a maximum fine of $1,500; or

2. Individual Force Control Notice

Proceed pursuant to the law and issue legal notice to the landowner of property containing unmanaged colony(ies) of black-tailed prairie dogs, giving such landowner sixty days to manage the colony(ies), or provide evidence of intent to manage the colony(ies). If after sixty days (60) the colony has not been managed, the County Board or its agent may enter upon the property for the purpose of taking the appropriate management measures. Costs for the management activities performed by the County Board shall be at the expense of the owner of the property and shall become a lien on the property as a special assessment levied on the date of control.

By Order of Sheridan County Board of Commissioners, Dan Kling Chairman

For more information about the Sheridan County Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management Plan, contact Kristi Paul at Sheridan County Weed Control. Phone 308-327-5629.

Published: April 17, 2013