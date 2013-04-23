Board of Equalization Minutes April 8, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met in regular session at 9 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to approve the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 3-25-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

County Assessor Trudy Winter presented the board with several correction sheets for approval. Krotz made a motion to accelerate the tax on a mobile home sold by Jerry Halverson. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to accelerate the tax on a mobile home sold by Justin Amende. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Krotz made a motion to correct the personal property list of Joann Schaer removing the duplicate listing of a tractor that had been put on twice. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Glen Spaugh representing the City of Gordon appeared before the Board to protest the valuation of several properties owned by the city. The first property discussed was the Packing Plant. Assessor Trudy Winter suggested that we lower the value to storage since that is what it is being used for. Andersen made a motion to value the plant as storage, based on usage, bringing the value closer to the purchase price of $200,000. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Parcel #810091100 Lot 7 Gordon South Addition: Krotz made a motion to accept the assessor’s recommendation of $22,440. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Parcel #810091046 West 200’ of Lot 2 Gordon South Addition: Andersen made a motion to accept the assessor’s recommendation of no change. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 9:40 A.M.

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Published: April 24, 2013