Commissioners Minutes April 8, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:40 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 3-25-2013 with corrections. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester visited with the board about the National/State Functional Classification System. Kuester stated that they are in the process of reviewing and updating the system.

Sheriff Robbins presented a request that a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria be declared surplus so that it might be sold at the April 13 auction in Rushville. Andersen made a motion to declare the 2005 Ford Crown Vic surplus and to put it up for auction. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Rudy Stanko and Bill Thornton of Costa Mesa, CA appeared before the board to report that they had a group of citizens who were willing to serve as part of a group they call a “People’s Grand Jury.” Stanko is requesting the board to permit the group to make use of the District Courtroom should they decide to convene. The board indicated that they were not likely to permit the group the use of the courtroom but agreed to accept some printed materials for further consideration.

The board reviewed the publication of the County Black Tail Prairie Dog Management Plan. Andersen made a motion to approve the publication of the plan in the paper of public record. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Jack Andersen submitted his resignation from the County Tourism Board. Krotz made a motion to accept Andersen’s resignation from the Tourism Board. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote Kling and Krotz aye Andersen abstained.

Andersen made a motion to appoint Pat Runkle of Hay Springs to the Tourism board filling the vacancy created by Andersen’s resignation. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Krotz reported that County Extension Educator Cindy Tusler will not be deploying to Afghanistan this year.

Adjourn: 11:25 A.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: April 24, 2013