District 10 April 2013 Invoices Gordon-Rushville Public Schools Board Report-10004

Description, Vendor Name, Amount. Checking 1, Fund: 10 District 10.

PUPIL SERVICES BIRTH/2, ALLIANCE PHYSICAL THERAPY 208.75; TEACH SUPPLIES, AMAZON CREDIT PLAN 143.92; ADMINISTRATIVE TRAVEL/MEALS, ARCHIBALD, ALTON 58.81; TELEPHONE, AS CENTRAL SERVICES 222.15; OPERATION OTHER, B&B ENTERPRISES 300.00; PROPERTY INSURANCE, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESTATE 12,635.00; COMPANIES, OPERATION SUPPLIES, BLUFFS SANITARY SUPPLY 111.50; TEACH SUPPLIES, CANDL FOUNDATION 48.00; SPED TRAVEL/MEALS, CARDMEMBER SERVICE 2,634.92; SPED OTHER, CENTER FOR EDUC.&EMP.LAW 164.00; RENTALS OR LEASES, RENTALS OR LEASES, CENTURY BUSINESS LEASING, INC. 1,926.21; TEACH SUPPLIES, CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS, INC. 3,102.71; TEACH SUPPLIES, CHANNING L BETE CO INC 278.87; BOARD OTHER, CHERRY COUNTY CLERK 250.00; WATER AND SEWER, CITY OF GORDON 592.40; WATER AND SEWER, CITY OF RUSHVILLE 382.40; PRINCIPAL SUPPLIES, COPY SHOPPE, THE 440.50; OPERATION OTHER, CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 18.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 5.00; TEACH SUPPLIES, DELTA EDUCATION INC 4,430.72; SPED PROF. DEVELOP., ESU 13 SOAR 6,053.52; PUPIL SERVICES, FUNK, M.S., CCC-SLP, MEGGIN 8,355.90; OPERATION OTHER, GLASS WIZARD, THE 695.25; SPED SUPPLIES, GORDON SUPER FOODS 52.85; REIMB.GRANT AWARD, HAY SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL 14,338.00; PRINCIPAL OTHER, HERFF JONES 179.15; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY 1,308.47; TIRES AND PARTS, HINNS GORDON AUTO PARTS 5.54; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HINNS HARDWARE & FURNITURE 335.30; TIRES AND PARTS, HINNS RUSHVILLE AUTO 119.00; DRUG/TOBACCO, HOBY REGISTRATION 325.00; TEACH SUPPLIES, HOMESTEAD BUILDING SUPPLY INC 455.77; TIRES AND PARTS, HUSKER AUTO PARTS 3.73; OPERATION SUPPLIES, IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 1,126.02; SPED SUPPLIES, IDEAL MARKET 135.81; TEACH SUPPLIES, INSTRUMENTALIST CO., THE 290.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 54.99; TEACH SUPPLIES, LACY, LINDA 15.33; KNDRGRTN/SNACKS.MILK, TEACH OTHER/HS, LUNCH PROGRAM 2,916.42; OPERATION OTHER, MACUMBER PLUMBING 100.00; TEACH SUPPLIES, MCGRAW HILL PUBLISHING 306.02; REPAIRMAN, METAL PRODUCTS CO 575.54; DUES AND FEES, NCSA 150.00; ELECTRICITY, NE PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT 8,489.59; CONTRACTED OR SECURED, NE SAFETY & FIRE EQUIP INC 745.63; ELECTRICITY, NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER 125.00; PUPIL SERVICES, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY SERVICES INC 2,616.92; REPAIRMEN, OMAHA TRUCK CENTER 120.52; OPERATION SUPPLIES, PANHANDLE SALES & SERVICE,LLC 18.00; ACH PYMT, PAYROLL ACCOUNT 607,297.81; POSTAGE, PETTY CASH 18.50; POSTAGE, PITNEY BOWES INC. 240.96; TEACH SUPPLIES, POSITIVE PROMOTIONS 363.16; ELECTRICITY, PREMA 288.49; CONTRACTED/CLINTON, PRESTO X COMPANY 307.32; OPERATION SUPPLIES, PROTEX CENTRAL INC. 72.20; REPAIRMAN, RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE 474.50; POSTAGE, RESERVE ACCOUNT 750.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, RUSHVILLE SERVICE CENTER 16.84; ADVERTISING AND PRINTING, SANDHILLS NEWS, INC 11.56; COLLEGE ACCESS/PLANNERS, SCHOOL MATE 475.00; BOARD OTHER, SHERIDAN COUNTY CLERK 671.49; SPED MILEAGE, SLAMA, CASEY 230.64; LEGAL SERVICES, SMITH KING AND SIMMONS, P.C. 135.00; CLINTON, SOURCEGAS 9,549.27; TELEPHONE, SPRINT 85.88; OPERATION SUPPLIES, TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL CORP 478.00; OTHER TECHNICAL SERVICES, TIMECENTRE 230.75; TEACH SUPPLIES, TRUE VALUE 702.17; TEACH SUPPLIES, UZ ENGINEERED PRODUCTS 473.72; TELEPHONE, VIAERO WIRELESS 83.88; WATER AND SEWER, VILLAGE OF MERRIMAN 33.50; GAS AND OIL, WESTCO 6,161.10; SPED PUPIL SERVICES, WESTERN NEBRASKA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH 2,075.00; SPED PUPIL SERVICES, GUIDANCE PUPIL SERVICES, WESTERN NEBRASKA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH 2006.25; TRANSPORTATION OTHER, WPCI 34.00. Fund Total: 711,234.12. Checking Account Total: 711,234.12

Published: April 24, 2013