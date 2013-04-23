Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Lloyd Verner Carlson, Deceased Estate No. PR12-25

Notice is hereby given that an Inventory, Petition for Complete Settlement, Probate of Will and Determination of Heirs and Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska on 21st day of May, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.

LARRY G. CARLSON

Personal Representative

8962 County Road 3

Nickerson, NE  68044

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE  69343-0302

Telephone:  308-282-0690

Facsimile:  308-282-1029 

Published: April 24, May 1 and May 8, 2013

 
