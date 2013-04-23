Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Maurice L. Reeves, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-14-
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4334 times
Notice is hereby given that on April 19, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Edwin L. Reeves, whose address is P.O. Box 130, Rushville, Nebraska 69360 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 24, 2013 or be forever barred.
/s/ Catherine Allen
Clerk Magistrate of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Jamian J. Simmons NSBA #23475
SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: April 24, May 1 and May 8, 2013