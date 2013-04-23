Minutes of Regular Meeting NRPPD Board of Directors, March 28, 2013

The regular meeting of directors of Northwest Rural Public Power District was held in the Conference Room of the District March 28, 2013 at 1:00 P.M.

The meeting was called to order by the president, Robert Rickenbach. Directors who answered the roll call were Gary Fuchser, Mike Van Buskirk, Wayne Cobb, Robert Rickenbach, Lee Ahrens, and Jim Johnson. Bruce Troester was absent.

Also present were Rolland Skinner, manager; Arlene Lahaye, office manager; Russ Reichenberg, line superintendent; Ron Housh, planning engineer; Les Tlustos, consumer services; Terry Curtiss, District Counsel.

Gary Fuchser made a motion to excuse Bruce Troester’s absence from the meeting. The motion was duly seconded by Mike Van Buskirk; motion carried.

The Open Meeting Law posting was acknowledged.

All votes are unanimous upon a roll call vote unless noted.

A motion was made by Wayne Cobb, duly seconded by Gary Fuchser to amend the order of business to allow for the executive session conference call; motion carried.

A motion was made by Wayne Cobb, duly seconded Mike Van Buskirk, that the minutes of the meeting held February 28th be approved as corrected; motion carried.

The office manager reviewed the February Cash Flow report, graphs on purchased and sold power, demand and cash flow were reviewed. A motion was made by Gary Fuchser, duly seconded by Jim Johnson to accept the February financial report; motion carried.

Robert Rickenbach and Jim Johnson reported on the 2012 Audit. We should have the completed Audit report in April.

Ron Housh informed the Board that the Gordon transformer has been in service for two months and it is performing well under a light load. We will test the transformer in May and again in July and August when it is under a larger load. The transformer has a three year warranty.

The 34.5 line to the Rush Creek Sub is ready to energize and the Contractor is back at Rolling Meadow. NPPD has all the poles set and approximately one mile of wire strung on their section of the 34.5 line. Tri-State is coming Monday to put in the metering at the Rush Creek Sub. The heat has been installed as well in the building at the Rush Creek Sub. NRPPD’s crew is working on connections for Rolling Meadow.

Russ Reichenberg reviewed the Safety Report for February. A discussion was held concerning the injuries, property damage and the high potential incident that occurred. A motion was made by Wayne Cobb, duly seconded by Gary Fuchser to accept the February Safety Report; motion carried.

Russ Reichenberg discussed the Crawford building. He reviewed the three quotes he received on upgrading the building versus a new building. Russ requested permission to use Zuver Construction to upgrade the Crawford building. A motion was made by Mike Van Buskirk, duly seconded by Wayne Cobb to accept the quote from Zuver Construction; motion carried.

Les Tlustos reported on the Grassroots efforts at NREA and the ACRE membership that was reported on at the NREA meeting. Les had a report showing that NRPPD was the only system in the state that had no one participating in the ACRE program. He then challenged the Board and Staff to become a 100% participation system in ACRE.

Russ Reichenberg reported on the negotiation with Verizon on the upgrade needed at the Gordon Tower. Verizon will cover the upgrade cost and NRPPD will only charge them $0.60 per foot for the additional cable runs.

Russ also reported on the rapture protection program. He explained the procedure that must be followed when a bird is killed by a power line.

Rolland Skinner had a presentation on Who Northwest Is, in relationship for the manager replacement process.

At 2:54 PM a motion was made by Lee Ahrens, duly seconded by Jim Johnson to call an executive session to discuss NADC issues and move the meeting to the manager’s office. Mike Van Buskirk, abstain; Bruce Troester, absent; Lee Ahrens, aye; Wayne Cobb, aye; Robert Rickenbach, aye; Gary Fuchser, aye; Jim Johnson, aye; motion carried. Mike Van Buskirk, Arlene Lahaye, Russ Reichenberg and Ron Housh left the meeting.

At 3:36 PM the meeting returned to the conference room and Mike Van Buskirk and Arlene Lahaye rejoined the meeting.

At 3:37 PM a motion was made by Gary Fuchser, duly seconded by Lee Ahrens to come out of executive session. Mike Van Buskirk, abstain; Bruce Troester, absent; Lee Ahrens, aye; Wayne Cobb, aye; Robert Rickenbach, aye; Gary Fuchser, aye; Jim Johnson, aye; motion carried.

At 3:38 PM a motion was made by Gary Fuchser, duly seconded by Mike Van Buskirk to call an executive session to discuss NPSIG issues and move the meeting to the manager’s office. Mike Van Buskirk, aye; Bruce Troester, absent; Lee Ahrens, aye; Wayne Cobb, abstain; Robert Rickenbach, aye; Gary Fuchser, aye; Jim Johnson, aye; motion carried. Wayne Cobb, Les Tlustos and Arlene Lahaye left the meeting.

At 4:26 PM the meeting returned to the conference room and Wayne Cobb and Arlene Lahaye rejoined the meeting.

At 4:27 PM a motion was made by Gary Fuchser, duly seconded by Jim Johnson to come out of executive session. Mike Van Buskirk, aye; Bruce Troester, absent; Lee Ahrens, aye; Wayne Cobb, abstain; Robert Rickenbach, aye; Gary Fuchser, aye; Jim Johnson, aye; motion carried.

Robert Rickenbach stated that he was unable to attend the Tri-State annual meeting, but had talked to Gary and he would be able to attend. A motion was then made by Wayne Cobb, duly seconded by Jim Johnson to appoint Gary Fuchser as alternate voting delegate for the Tri-State annual meeting; motion carried.

Arlene Lahaye left the meeting at 4:30 PM.

Arlene Lahaye rejoined the meeting at 4:57 PM.

Robert Rickenbach stated that he would like to see the manager replacement discussion on each upcoming agenda.

Mike Van Buskirk reported on the Directors’ Conference he attended in San Francisco.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the President declared the meeting adjourned at 5:10 P.M..

Approved: President

Signed: Secretary

Published: April 24, 2013