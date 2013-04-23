Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Virgil F. Kleensang, Deceased. Case No. PR12-15
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4485 times
Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding for formal probate of Will of said deceased, which has been set for hearing in the Sheridan County Court, located in Rushville, Nebraska, on the 21st day of May, 2013 at 9:00 o’clock a.m.
/s/ Registrar
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.
201 East 3rd St., P.O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Published: April 24, May 1 and May 8, 2013