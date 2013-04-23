Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Virgil F. Kleensang, Deceased. Case No. PR12-15

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding for formal probate of Will of said deceased, which has been set for hearing in the Sheridan County Court, located in Rushville, Nebraska, on the 21st day of May, 2013 at 9:00 o’clock a.m.

/s/ Registrar

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East 3rd St., P.O. Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Telephone: (308) 432-3339

Published: April 24, May 1 and May 8, 2013