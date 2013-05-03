Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors, May 13, 2013
Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet May 13, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sandoz room, Parkview Lodge, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Agenda is available at the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living business office.
Sharon Fry
Administrator
