Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors, May 13, 2013

Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet May 13, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sandoz room, Parkview Lodge, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Agenda is available at the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living business office.

Sharon Fry

Administrator

Published: May 1, 2013

 
More in this category: « Meeting Notice Mirage Flats Irrigation District Board of Directors, May 14, 2013 Meeting Notice Sheridan County Tourism Board, May 7, 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top