Meeting Notice Mirage Flats Irrigation District Board of Directors, May 14, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District will be held at 8:00 a.m. May 14, 2013, at the Mirage Flats Irrigation District Office. This meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for this meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the Irrigation District.

Colleen Brozek

Secretary-Treasurer

Published: May 1, 2013

 
