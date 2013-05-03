In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In The Matter Of The Estate of Irene Marie Schwarting, Deceased Case No. Pr 13-15 Notice Of Informal Probate And Notice To Creditors

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of April, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Sandra Irene Bruns whose address is 286 Nantucket Ct., Billings, MT 59102, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 1st day of July, 2013, or be forever barred.

/s/ CATHERINE ALLEN

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Sheridan County Court

Sheridan County Courthouse

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

MICHAEL T. VARN #14305

Attorney for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: (308) 282-0780

Publish: May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2013