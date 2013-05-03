In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In The Matter Of The Estate of Irene Marie Schwarting, Deceased Case No. Pr 13-15 Notice Of Informal Probate And Notice To Creditors
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4281 times
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of April, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Sandra Irene Bruns whose address is 286 Nantucket Ct., Billings, MT 59102, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 1st day of July, 2013, or be forever barred.
/s/ CATHERINE ALLEN
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Sheridan County Court
Sheridan County Courthouse
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
MICHAEL T. VARN #14305
Attorney for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: (308) 282-0780
Publish: May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2013