Hay Springs City Council Minutes April 16, 2013

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Randy Turman, Jim Varvel, Jerry Matthews and Keith Kearns were present. City Attorney was absent. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Kearns made motion, Matthews seconded to approve the minutes from the March 12, 2013 Regular Meeting amending them to include Jerry Matthews and Keith Kearns as present. All voted aye, Motion carried.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the agenda for April 16, 2013 Regular meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Public Concerns: None

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Has patched some streets; Graded alleys; Lots of snow removal; Three funerals. Randy commended the snow removal, however need more done on N. Chambers 400 block. Ron commented on all the help that Buettner Construction gave. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool – Read meters; Replaced broken meter; Lagoons need work – will report on that later in agenda; Working on pool slowly and weather permits; Attended POP class and passed; Too cold yet to work on the plumbing at the pool; The restrooms need updating; The pool pit needs work – Eddie Buettner suggested a fiberglass fix; Getting mowers ready for this summer. Nursing Home: Sandy will report quarterly – the other months a report will be given to Ron to present: Looking for two new board members; Census is growing steadily; Out-patient therapy is growing. Jim Varvel – Finance Committee: Books look good. Jerry Matthews-SWANN – Meeting is this Thursday, agenda looks usual. Randy Turman-Lister-Sage – Gene Peters has installed the auto-shut-off switches in the locker rooms; Still looking at installing cameras to see who may be causing occasional damage. Ron Housh-Mayor – National Foster Care Month is in May. This will be an agenda item to make a proclamation in May. Commended City employees on the snow removal from the cemetery; Bill Ehrman has resigned from the Sunset Heights board – need a new board member to fill that vacancy.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: The quote for moving the generator pad has been extended; The Transducer cost will be in addition to the bid quote. The City will wait for Layne to start pumping into the system. Need to exercise the generator monthly.

PADD Update: PADD will charge approximately $400.00 for the first survey (paper, stamps, and envelopes). The next survey will need over 90% return and will need volunteers to go door to door.

Real Estate Lease for Clinic: Tabled.

Water Token Machine: Discussed placement of the machine. Materials would be at least $1300.00. Boring is $15.00/foot. An electric line can legally be buried in the same trench as water. The questions was asked - if we don’t install, how do we monitor water out of well or hydrant. Werner Construction will need a lot of water for milling. Jim Heesacker is willing to have the token machine installed at his store. He needs to come to the Council if interested. Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to abandon placement of the token machine at the old depot. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sewer Service at 500 North Main: Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to table indefinitely unless the Council is contacted again. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Street Damage/Heavy Traffic: In visiting with other towns, Hay Springs is the only one that has allowed heavy truck traffic or overnight parking on residential streets. The City need to do something as there has been a lot of damage to the streets. With documentation, tickets can be issued through the court. Jami will bring more information next month.

NEW BUSINESS

Varvel made motion, Kearns seconded to approve claims as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

American Funds $641.28; Baker’s $3510.70; Blue Cross Blue Shield $1573.78; Connecting Point $300.00; Data Tech $6322.50; EMC Insurance $2289.88; Great Plains Communications $257.04; Hay Springs Lumber $612.56; Hip Hop $228.00; Hip Hop $20.00; Ideal Linen $ 27.41; J&C Lawn $81.30; KCSR $50.00; Lawson $509.98; LONM $35.00; MCI $60.11; Municipal Supply $702.74; Murphy Tractor $202.65; Ne Public Health $14.00; Ne Health & Human Services $120.00; Neb Dept of Rev $1372.09; Nebraska Total Office $198.60; Norm’s Napa $352.69; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Pipe $415.22; Northwest Rural $29.00; NPPD $3296.07; One Call Concepts $5.50; Panhandle Drilling $135.00; Petty Cash $18.46; Postmaster $95.37; Roberts Electric $1141.49; Sackers $264.62; Sandhills News $226.10; Security First $2633.41; SourceGas $1355.80; SWANN $6936.07; Union Security Insurance $239.19; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $82.63.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the March Treasurer’s Report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Legion SDL: Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to approve a Special Designated Liquor license for the Legion Stag/Stagette on June 1, 2013. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Security First Bank: Pat Skinner gave a presentation regarding changes in how the bank is handling insured deposits. Insured Cash Sweep accounts are FDIC approved and frees up pledged securities while still covering the City’s interests. Kearns made motion, Matthews seconded to accept the ICS Plan for securing the City’s funds is approved by the auditor. Turman, Kearns and Matthews voted aye. Varvel abstained. Motion carried.

Lagoon Report: There is a large leak under the pump house when the pump is running. It would be best to have Buettner Construction do the work if they have time.

Spring Clean-Up: Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to set the date for May 11, 2013. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RV Camp Host: The Council instructed Ron to check with Craig and Heather if they are interested in watching the RV Park the summer.

Pool Rates: Rates will stay the same as last year. The toilets at the pool will be replaced as needed.

Cell Phones: Discussed lowering phone costs. Will check prices and discuss next month.

Road Grader: Aaron received another quote/offer from Murphy Tractor for a trade of our road grader. No action taken.

Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to enter into Executive session at 8:42 p.m. for a 90-day employee performance review. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to exit Executive session at 9:14 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Summer help will be hired to take care of the cemetery and other mowing as needed. Melvin Bowen has been selected to fill the position as of April 29, 2013. George and Aaron need to make sure their main focus stays on Streets and Water/Sewer.

Items for next meeting were discussed.

There being no further business, Kearns made motion, Varvel seconded to adjourn at 9:27 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: May 1, 2013