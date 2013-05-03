Sheridan County Claims April 15, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved, and ordered paid.

A T & T, ser, 57.65; Benton Pest Control, ser, 100.00; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, sup, 656.97; Bob Barker Co. Inc., sup, 184.12; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 292.22; City of Rushville, ser, 351.38; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 284.00; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 34.42; Clerk of Supreme Court, ser, 125.00; Copy Shoppe, sup, 876.43; Cornhusker State Industries, sup, 39.00; Culligan Water Conditioning, sup, 61.05; DataSpec Inc., ser, 798.00; Dawes County Sheriff, ser, 500.00; Dept. Health & Human Ser., ser, 19.00; Feddersen, Court, ser, 75.00; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 5730.77; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 1936.96; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 106.10; Haugen Appraisal services, ser, 3485.00; Hinn’s Hdwr. & Furniture, sup, 36.35; Horizon West Dental, ser, 535.00; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 123.02; Ideal Market, sup, 377.89; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 25.83; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; MANNA, ser, 142.50; Maximus Inc., ser, 150.00; Midwest Mailing Solutions, sup, 134.00; MIPS Inc., ser, 2572.42; NACEB, ser, 100.00; NPPD, ser, 945.49; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 1731.91; Nebraska UC Fund, ser, 2663.68; NIRMA, ser, 5000.00; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 50.60; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Pudelko’s Department Store, sup, 508.58; Radiologv Imaging of NE, ser, 124.00; Region 23, ser, 4436.71; Regional West Medical Center, ser, 1097.25; Robbins, Terry, reimb, 49.26; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 297.10; Secretary of State, sup, 10.00; Sheridan County Court, costs, 408.00; Sheridan County Fee Account, reimb, 264.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 576.45; Sheridan County Veteran Office, reimb, 159.04; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 57.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 608.03; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 481.39; Sones, Travis, ser, 150.00; Source Gas, ser, 764.90; Stephens-Peck, Inc., sup, 85.00; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 372.57; Stouffer, Craig, ser, 250.00; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 12.70; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 62.48; University of NE-Lincoln, sup, 5.85; UNL-Cooperative Extension Div., ser, 347.50; University of NE-Lincoln, ser, 8861.42; US Foodservice, sup, 1670.82; US Postal Service, sup, 2608.00; VanKerrebrook, Barb, reimb, 132.27; Varn, Michael, T, reimb, 444.83; Verizon, ser, 66.22; Westco, sup, 3655.74; Western Pathology, ser, 950.00; Wright Express, sup, 88.77; Xerox, ser, 1111.63. General Total: $62,167.27.

Bottorff Farms, sup, 683.35; Century Link, ser, 69.60; City of Gordon, ser, 99.40; City of Rushville, ser, 91.20; Copy Shoppe, sup, 82.60; Croell Redi-Mix, sup, 5125.44; D & F Truck & Auto, sup, 121.20; Delux Radiator, sup, 142.50; Flying Heart Land Mgmt. LLC, sup, 3354.26; Great Plains Comm., ser, 100.23; Great Western Tire, Inc., sup, 120.00; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 102.86; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 69.23; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 269.58; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 149.81; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 683.35; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 138.17; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 386.31; Interstate Batteries of BH, sup, 217.90; John Deere Financial, sup, 421.32; Kelly Construction, ser, 13261.05; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 20.00; Lee, Dan, reimb, 12.09; NE Assoc. of County Engineers, ser, 95.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, ser, 1390.00; NMC, sup, 287.79; NPPD, ser, 290.08; North American Truck & Trailer, sup, 177.17; Norton, Rod, sup, 102.00; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 88.34; Print Express, sup, 302.55; Rapid City Journal, ser, 59.65; Rushville Service Center, sup, 200.10; Sahling Kenworth, Inc., sup, 260.16; Sandhill Oil Co. Inc., sup, 1695.77; Source Gas, ser, 824.84; Vallette, Mary, reimb, 4.45; Westco, sup, 28649.28; Wright Express, sup, 6266.12. Road Total: $66,478.43.

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 23028.00. Inheritance Total: $23,028.00.

Century Link, ser, 121.81; Golden West Telec., ser, 176.88; Great Plains Comm., ser, 394.43. Wireless 911 Total: $693.12.

First Concord Benefits, ser, 3738.27. Insurance Total: $3,738.27.

Business Connection, sup, 136.77; Phillips 66, sup, 134.53; Sides & Milburn, ser, 7.00; Westco, sup, 62.98. Weed Total: $341.28.

Century Link, ser, 99.67; Golden West Telec., ser, 144.72; Great Plains Comm., ser, 322.71. E-911 Total: $567.10.

NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 3390.00. Handi-bus Total: $3,390.00.

Total of all claims audited, approved and ordered paid: $160,403.47.

