Commissioners Minutes April 15, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 4-8-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approved claims.

Bill Thornton of Costa Mesa, CA, Gerald Hardin and Dean Jamison of Sheridan County appeared before the board to renew the request originally submitted by Rudy Stanko for the use of the District Courtroom for what they call a “People’s Grand Jury.” Thornton presented the board documents he had prepared concerning the Magna Carta and common law. The board presented Thornton and others a copy of Nebraska Statute 29-1401.02, which sets forth the process for convening a Grand Jury by petition. Thornton stated that he could see no reason why they couldn’t follow the process. The board stated that they would gladly make the District Courtroom available to a Grand Jury convened in accordance with the procedures set forth by the laws of the State of Nebraska.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester reported on snow removal efforts following the recent winter storm. The new machines are much more effective and efficient than the older units.

Kuester reported that one of his employees had an accident and broke his heel and will be out for 3 months. A new employee will be starting as a permanent part time this week.

Kuester informed the board that the sealing of cracks in county blacktop roads will now be delayed until next winter. There is moisture in the cracks and it will not work properly.

Adjourn: 11:40 A.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Dan R. Kling

Published: May 1, 2013