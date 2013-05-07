Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, April 8, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on April 8, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the March 26, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call– Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Superintendent Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. Superintendent Pummel reviewed current legislative bills this session that affect schools. Hay Springs received 1st place for their new breakfast program. This recognition comes with a $5000 award. Stevin Horrocks will be attending wrestling team Nebraska (AAU) trip to Orlando, FL. Summer school plans continue. Elementary teachers are needed. Summer Fun Camp brochures will be out around the first week of May. 92% attended parent-teacher conferences. 7 families did not come. Quiz Bowl results were presented. Out of 1200 students and 49 schools at CSC Scholastic Day, our students placed in the upper 25%. No public comment. Kearns suggested that Quiz Bowl participants should begin practice earlier and talk about current events. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the regular minutes of the March 11, 2013 meeting. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the agenda of the April 8, 2013 meeting. Old Business: Wendy made changes in billing card. Daily lunch input will be entered at the time of service. The district will not be migrating to the Infinite Campus Food Service software. The district will not be contracting for food service. A motion was made by Hunzeker to change August 7 and 8 to inservice days instead of school days. No second – motion died. No motion. Anderson and Langford attended. The Lister board thanks the school for hanging the controller. The floor cleaner was discussed. The fire extinguisher in Lister will not be replaced – an extinguisher is not required due to the sprinkler system. Motion sensors will be installed for the lights in the locker rooms. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to deny all three requests: Ferguson, Biesterfield, and Hunter. A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Parker to approve seniors for graduation subject to meeting graduation requirements. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Hunzeker to approve Joan Raymer’s request for an extension. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to accept, with regrets, the resignation of Melissa Efta. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the teacher contracts as presented. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the bills and payroll as presented. The meeting adjourned at 8:04 pm.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $67,121.79; AFLAC $1,074.11; Alpha Rehabilitation $883.64; American Funds $2,700.90; AS Central Services $222.15; Beman’s Appliance Service, Inc $531.65; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,910.11; CinDesign $64.00; Culligan $5.75; EBSCO $119.01; ESU #13 $7,285.51; GIA Publications $99.45; Hay Springs Lumber $878.44; Hay Springs Public Schools $275.00; Hay Springs Water $193.88; HSPS - Cash Desktop $4,198.12; HSPS - Hot Lunch $1,084.13; HSPS - Hot Lunch $625.30; Ideal $129.62; KONE $1,300.98; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; MarBow $68.75; McGraw Hill $68.48; Mosaic $2,742.27; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,688.57; NE Retirement Systems $19,962.86; NPPD $2,092.03; Phillips 66 $25.98; Pioneer Manor $523.13; Pitney Bowes $344.00; Plan Services $1,800.00; Protex $74.10; Quill $648.42; Roberts Electric $595.33; Sackers $718.12; Sandhills News, Inc $78.68; School Speciality $93.36; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,598.25; Security First Bank - Federal $24,098.08; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $827.72; Source Gas $1,795.34; United States Welding $139.49; Verizon $38.98; WestCo $1,899.17; Xerox $559.67.

Published: May 8, 2013