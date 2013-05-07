Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public School District #3, May 13, 2013

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2013 in the school cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools. 

Published: May 8, 2013

 
More in this category: « In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate Of Martin Gene Stava, Deceased Case No. PR 12-05 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement and Determination of Inheritance Tax Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, April 8, 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top