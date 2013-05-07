In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate Of Martin Gene Stava, Deceased Case No. PR 12-05 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement and Determination of Inheritance Tax

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on June 4, 2013, at or after 11:00 o’clock, a.m.

/s/ Mildred E. Stava

Mildred E. Stava

Personal Representative/Petitioner

3874 – 600th Road

Hay Springs, NE 69347

Telephone No. (308) 327-2855

MICHAEL T. VARN #14305

Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: 308-282-0780

Publish: May 8, May 15 and May 22, 2013