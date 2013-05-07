In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate Of Martin Gene Stava, Deceased Case No. PR 12-05 Notice of Formal Hearing for Complete Settlement and Determination of Inheritance Tax
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4115 times
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on June 4, 2013, at or after 11:00 o’clock, a.m.
/s/ Mildred E. Stava
Mildred E. Stava
Personal Representative/Petitioner
3874 – 600th Road
Hay Springs, NE 69347
Telephone No. (308) 327-2855
MICHAEL T. VARN #14305
Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: 308-282-0780
Publish: May 8, May 15 and May 22, 2013