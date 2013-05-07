Notice: To Ute F. Klien, Mary Anne Wefso, Lot Twelve (12) in Block Seventeen (17), Original Town of Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska

Notice

To: Ute F. Klien, Mary Anne Wefso, the Occupants of, and all other persons and entities having any right, title, or interest in the real property described in this notice. Please take notice that on or about March 5, 2010, Situs LLC, purchased a Sheridan County Treasurer’s Certificate of Tax Sale (Certificate No. 1829), which was subsequently assigned on or about February 13, 2013 to Vandelay Investments, L.L.C., on the following real property legally described as: Lot Twelve (12) in Block Seventeen (17), Original Town of Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska. The said real property was/is assessed in the name of Ute F Klien, and was sold for taxes and/or special assessments for the tax years of 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. Vandelay Investments, L.L.C., to protect its legal interests, may timely file a certificate of tax sale foreclosure action in the district court of said county, and will, after the expiration of three months from the date of service of this notice, apply to the said county treasurer for a deed to the said real property.

By: Randy James

Attorney at Law

PO Box 21971

Lincoln, NE 68542

Published: May 8, May 15 and May 22, 2013