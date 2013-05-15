Gordon City Council Minutes May 9, 2013

Notice of the meeting was given to advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 5:15 p.m., May 9, 2013 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws poster in the back of the room.

Present: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Absent: No One.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to approve the minutes of the April 11, 2013 meeting. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Grant, to approve the April treasurer’s report. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to approve the bills. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

Abbreviations for the legal: EX, Expense; FE, Fee; GR, Groceries; MI, Mileage; RE, Reimbursement; RPT, Report; SA, Salaries; SE, Services; SU, Supplies.

PAID BILLS: RS1070, Channing Bete, SU, $39.95; EFTPS, FNBO, FE, $46.10; EFTPS, NE Dept of Revenue, RE, $1,886.36; 40472, Shawn Baumgartner, FE, $160.00; 40473, Payroll Fund, SA, $24,695.14; 40474, Dan Bishop, RE, $317.49; 40475, Airport Authority, RE, $946.26; 40476, Airport Authority, RE, $2,038.46; 40477, Airport Bond Savings, RE, $876.65; 40478, Airport Bond Savings, RE, $1,889.90; 40479, Country, SU, $10.00; 40480, Cornhusker State Industries, SU, $540.00; 40481, Fleet Services, SU, $856.46; 40482, Ingram, SU, $1,332.14; 40483, Library Petty Cash, SU, $49.99; 40484, MicroMarketing, SU, $78.94; 40485, NE UC Fund, RE, $78.00; 40486, One-Call Concepts, SE, $7.00; 40487, Perpetual Care Fund, RE, $400.00; 40488, Rachael Price, MI, $104.00; 40489, Sheridan Co Clerk, FE, $32.00; 40490, Special Assessment Bond Fund, RE, $2,214.47; 40491, Special Assessment Bond Fund, RE, $4,289.79; 40492, Viaero, SE, $85.69; 40493, Western Horseman, SU, $24.00; 40494, Xerox, EX, $101.07; 40495, Clint Bruhn, SE, $250.00; 40496, GVFD, RE, $1,575.00; 40497, NWRPPD, SE, $4,480.72; 40498, NMVCA, FE, $35.00; 40499, Source Gas, SE, $1,543.98; 40500, Payroll Fund, SA, $24,892.97; 40501, USPS, SE, $178.64; 40502, City of Gordon, RE, $118.72; 40503, Eric Schulz, RE, $51.86; 40504, Sami Nielsen, RE, $29.42; 40505, BC/BS, EX, $9,639.03. Total May Paid Bills: $85,895.20.

UNPAID BILLS: 40511, Chris Anderson, RE, $50.00; 40512, Alco, SU, $84.78; 40513, American Ambulance Assoc, FE, $250.00; 40514, Burton Body Shop, SE, $553.00; 40515, Dan Bishop, RE, $50.00; 40516, Beguin Vet Clinic, SE, $10.00; 40517, Bound Tree, SU, $9.72; 40518, Bluffs Sanitary Supply, SU, $63.00; 40519, Business Connection, SU, $73.03; 40520, Jeff Brewer, RE, $50.00; 40521, Blackboard Inc, FE, $700.00; 40522, City of Chadron, SE, $45.00; 40523, Customized Billing, SE, $315.00; 40524, Crescent Electric, SU, $292.96; 40525, Croell, SU, $242.77; 40526, Scott Downing, RE, $50.00; 40527, First National Bank of Omaha, SU, $186.27; 40528, JD Financial, SU, $137.28; 40529, Frontier Service & Supply, SU, $481.85; 40530, Fleet Services, SU, $1,438.24; 40531, Great Plains Communications, SE, $1,241.03; 40532, Galls, SU, $105.47; 40533, Hinns Auto Supply, SU, $717.63; 40534, Homestead Building Supply, SU, $102.36; 40535, Holiday Inn Express, SE, $308.00; 40536, John Krotz, SE, $255.00; 40537, Husker Auto Parts, SU, $741.75; 40538, HD Waterworks, SU, $2,389.79; 40539, Clay Heath, RE, $50.00; 40540, Insurance Fund, EX, $8,941.67; 40541, Ideal Linen, SE, $102.45; 40542, Jay’s Tire & Lube, SE, $15.00; 40543, Kustom Rock, SU, $74.00; 40544, Kimball Midwest, SU, $497.23; 40545, KSDZ, SE, $96.77; 40546, FALCO, SE, $575.00; 40547, Metal Products, SE, $1,112.90; 40548, Mid-American Benefits, EX, $112.50; 40549, Mike Morgan, RE, $50.00; 40550, Macumber Plumbing, SE, $337.30; 40551, NPPD, SE, $7,005.44; 40552, NE Total Office, SU, $162.12; 40553, NW Pipe Fittings, SU, $1,338.47; 40554, ST of NE Surplus, SU, $10,500.00; 40555, NE Municipal Power Pool, FE, $835.50; 40556, Public Safety Center, SU, $113.22; 40557, Shane Pascale, RE, $50.00; 40558, Respond 1st Aid, SU, $30.95; 40559, NE Public Health Env Lab, SE, $45.00; 40560, Superfoods, SU, $25.53; 40561, Sheridan County Journal Star, SE, $375.06; 40562, Smith, King, & Simmons, SE, $785.00; 40563, Sasse Vet Clinic, SE, $30.00; 40564, S&L Gas, SU, $2,511.56; 40565, Scottsbluff Housing Authority, RE, $800.00; 40566, Michael Todd, SU, $755.49; 40567, True Value, SU, $515.42; 40568, Verizon, RE, $127.18; 40569, Utilities Section LNM, FE, $15.00; 40570, Ken Ward, RE, $50.00; 40571, Westco, SU, $2,149.66; 40572, Water Reserve USDA, RE, $1,600.00; 40573, Wreck A Mended, SE, $2,186.00; 40574, Water System Impr Project, EX, $15,800.00; 40575, Winter Sewing, SE, $36.00; 40576, Xerox, EX, $587.35. Total May Unpaid Bills: $71,338.70. Total May Paid Bills: $85,895.20. Total May Bills: $157,233.90.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans to re-appoint Kay Kruger to the Library Board and thank her for her service to the community. Her new term will expire in May 2017. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

With the retirement of long time Deputy City Clerk, Sandra Farmer, the City of Gordon’s 457 Pension plan will need a new trustee. It has been the policy since the plan’s inception to have the Deputy Clerk designated as the trustee. Motion by Grant, seconded by Evans, to appoint Deputy City Clerk Glen Spaugh as the trustee for the city’s 457 Pension Plan. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to approve Resolution 2013-02. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

RESOLUTION 2013-02

A RESOLUTION INCREASING THE RATES CHARGED FOR THE LEVELS OF SERVICE PROVIDED BY THE GORDON VOLUNTEER RESCUE SQUAD.

WHEREAS, the City of Gordon has incurred increasing costs associated with operating the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad, and

WHEREAS, the members of the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad will transport patients that will require different levels of care, and

WHEREAS, the following abbreviations represent these different levels of care and care providers:

BLS: Basic Life Support Provider – BLS Assessment, splinting, wound care, basic airway adjuncts, AED, CPR, other BLS cares.

ALS: Advanced Life Support Provider – ALS Assessment, IV Start, ECG with interpretation, Neb treatment, other basic ALS cares.

ALS 1: Advanced Life Support Provider – As above plus two or more medications given either single dose or repeat doses, monitor medicated drip, advanced airway insertion, or 12 Lead ECG with interpretation.

ALS 2: Advanced Life Support Provider – As above levels plus multiple medication administration, CPR, 12 Lead ECG with interpretation, Defibrillation, other advanced procedures.

Critical Care Transport: Two Advanced Life Support Providers, Must be Paramedic, Paramedic/RN, Doctor or Other Mid-Level Clinician – Requires ALS 2 cares plus, ventilatory support, blood products, mulitiple medicated drips, invasive adjuncts i.e.; Chest tubes, NG tubes, surgical airway, RSI facilitated intubation, other advanced procedures or multiple procedures.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the following rates will be charged for ambulance services: BLS Emergency Base Fee $300.00; BLS Non-Emergency Base Fee $300.00; ALS Emergency Base Fee $350.00; ALS Non-Emergency Base Fee $350.00; ALS 1 Emergency Base Fee $400.00; ALS 2 Emergency Base Fee $550.00; Critical Care Transport Base Fee $700.00; Inter-facility Transport (Out of Town) Base Fee Care Level Base Fee Inter-facility Transport (Local) Base Fee $200.00; Airport Transport Base Fee $250.00; Mileage $12.00/Loaded Mile; Standby(Inter-facility Transport Only) $20.00/Hour.

Passed and approved this 9th day of May, 2013.

/s/Nancy I Russell

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

The State of NE Department of Roads requires approval from the local governing body to close a state highway for a parade. Motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous to approve Resolution 2013-07. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Resolution 2013-07

WHEREAS, the City of Gordon intends to create a parade route from 1st and Main to 5th and Main for the Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo Parade July 27, 2013 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

WHEREAS, closure of roadways along the parade route is necessary to relieve the through traffic from the area in the City of Gordon, Nebraska on or near the parade route, and to provide a safe event for participation and spectators, and;

WHEREAS, the Main Street (Nebraska Highway 27) roadway from 1st Street to 5th Street is part of the state highway system and is located within the official corporate limits or zoning jurisdiction of the City of Gordon, and;

WHEREAS, the City of Gordon, while making use of the state highway system for a special event, shall have the legal duty to protect the highway property from any damage that may occur arising out of the special event and the state shall not have any such duty during the time the City of Gordon is in control of the property as specified in the notice provided pursuant to LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359, and;

WHEREAS, any existing statutory or common law duty of the state to protect the public from damage, injury, or death shall become the duty of the City of Gordon while making use of the state highway system for a special event and the state shall not have any such statutory or common law duty during the time the City of Gordon is in control of the property as specified in the notice provided pursuant to LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359, and;

WHEREAS, pursuant to LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359, thirty (30) days advance written notice of the special event must be provided which specifies the date and time City of Gordon will assume control of the identified state highway property, as well as the date and time the City of Gordon will relinquish control of such state highway property to the State of Nebraska. In addition, the City of Gordon shall provide beginning and ending locations for the highway closure including sufficient area for the placement of advance warning and/or detour signing, and include sufficient time for the City of Gordon to prepare and later clean the property prior to returning possession back to the State of Nebraska, and;

WHEREAS, LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359 dictates that if a special event includes any portion of the State of Nebraska Highway System, the City of Gordon shall, if a claim is made against the State of Nebraska, indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the State of Nebraska from all claims, demands, actions, damages, and liability, including reasonable attorney’s fess, that may arise as a result of the special event; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that said Parade Route and road Closure referred to hereinabove is hereby adopted. That the governing body of the City of Gordon acknowledges and accepts all duties set out in LB 589/N.R.S §39-1359, subsection (2) and accepts that the City of Gordon shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the State of Nebraska from all claims, demands, actions, damages, and liability including reasonable attorney’s fees, that may arise as a result of the event and such Parade Route and Road Closure is accepted by the City of Gordon and the Mayor and City Clerk are hereby authorized and directed to execute same on behalf of the municipality.

CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA

/s/ Nancy I Russell

NANCY I RUSSELL, MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Kim Buchan

KIM BUCHAN, CITY CLERK

The Nebraska Department of Roads is required by the Federal Highway Administration Act to have each city’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) statement on file. In order to comply with all regulations, the City of Gordon needed an updated statement. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Grant, to adopt the ADA statement for the City of Gordon as presented. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

City Manager Fred Hlava updated council on the Skateboard Park project. The city crews have cleaned up the property and removed trees and stumps. The June agenda will include a public hearing for the subdivision approval of the twenty feet of property sold to Steve and Janet Sasse. Fred Hlava has been in contact with members of local civic organizations to implement the completion of the project. There will be more information at the June meeting.

There is currently state legislation in Nebraska working toward banning the floating lanterns that are currently sold at fireworks stands. City Manager Fred Hlava spoke with the State Fire Marshall’s office and the League of NE Municipalities, and both offices felt this legislation would not make it out of committee this year.

Motion by Grant, seconded by Evans to approve Deann Lehman’s manager application for the SuperFoods current liquor license. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

David F Burbach with Burbach Aquatics, Inc., an engineering firm, reviewed the City of Gordon’s swimming pool. The firm felt that city employees had done an excellent job maintaining the facility. As the pool continues to age, solutions need to be sought and Baker & Associates engineering firm, will be looking at the pool in the coming weeks, along with City Manager Fred Hlava who is in the process of investigating what can and needs to be done.

Council was presented with information on the OmniAdvantage membership plan. This plan is sponsored by the flight for life service, Black Hills Life Flight, out of Rapid City SD. City Manager Fred Hlava will have more information at the next meeting.

Council wishes to thank Modern Farm and its employees for once again sponsoring the Alert Now program for the City of Gordon. This is the fifth year that they have sponsored this program. Alert Now provides a tremendous service to the citizens of Gordon in the event of an emergency.

The required update for the current Region 23 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is due January 20, 2015. As it is estimated that the plan will take 18 months to complete, Region 23 has requested that the City of Gordon enter into an inter-local government agreement now, so that the plan can be implemented. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan, to allow Mayor Russell to sign the Inter-local Government Agreement Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to allow Mayor Russell to sign the Foster Care Month Proclamation and to thank all foster families for giving their time and resources to children in need. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Foster Care Month May 2013

WHEREAS, the family, serving as the primary source of love, identity, self-esteem and support, is the very foundation of our communities and our State, and

WHEREAS, in Gordon, Nebraska, there are children and youth in foster care being provided with a safe, secure and stable home along with the compassion and nurture of a foster family, and

WHEREAS, all young people in foster care need a meaningful connection to a caring adult who becomes a supportive and lasting presence in their lives, and

WHEREAS, foster, kinship and adoptive families, who open their homes and hearts and support children whose families are in crisis, play a vital role in helping children and families heal and reconnect thereby launching young people into successful adulthood, and

WHEREAS, dedicated foster families frequently adopt foster children, resulting in a greater need for more foster families, and

WHEREAS, there are numerous individuals, public and private organizations who work to increase public awareness of the needs of children in and leaving foster care as well as the enduring and valuable contribution of foster parents, and the foster care “system” is only as good as those who choose to be part of it,

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Nancy I Russell, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of Gordon, NE, do hereby proclaim May as FOSTER CARE MONTH in Gordon, NE, and urge all citizens to come forward and do something positive that will help change a lifetime for children and youth in foster care.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

Motion by Grant, seconded by Evans to allow Mayor Russell to sign the Poppy Day Proclamation. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

POPPY DAY PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, America is the land of freedom, preserved and protected willingly and freely by citizen soldiers;

WHEREAS, millions who have answered the call to arms have died on the field of battle;

WHEREAS, a nation at peace must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those who have died in war;

WHEREAS, the red poppy has been designated as a symbol of sacrifice of lives in all wars; and

WHEREAS, the American Legion Auxiliary has pledged to remind Americans annually of this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower;

THEREFORE, I, Nancy I. Russell, Mayor of the City of Gordon, Nebraska do hereby proclaim this 18th day of May, 2013 as POPPY DAY and ask that all citizens pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy on this day.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to affixed the official seal of the Gordon, Nebraska this 9th day of May, 2013.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

Council was given April’s police statistics report.

The employee contract was tabled to executive session.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to go into executive session at 6:00 pm for real estate negotiations and personnel issues. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

Council reconvened in regular session at 6:30. The Gordon City Council reviewed the city manager’s contract as presented. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans to approve the city manager’s contract for the 2013-2014 budget year. Ayes: Evans, Russell, Morgan, Grant and Bounous.

Motion by Grant, seconded by Bounous, to adjourn at 6:45 pm. Ayes: Russell, Morgan, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

/s/ Nancy I Russell_

Mayor

I, the undersigned, City Clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and c\done by the Mayor and Council on May 9, 2013; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting, kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings have been extracted were in written form and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: May 15, 2013