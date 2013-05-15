In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Pearl A. Jacobson, Deceased Estate No. PR11-39
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on June 4, 2013 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
ELDON J. TERRELL
Personal Representative
13409 Lochmoor Circle
Bellevue, NE 68123-3772
Telephone: 402-502-2539
Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Published: May 15, May 22 and May 29, 2013