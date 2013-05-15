In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Pearl A. Jacobson, Deceased Estate No. PR11-39

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on June 4, 2013 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.

ELDON J. TERRELL

Personal Representative

13409 Lochmoor Circle

Bellevue, NE 68123-3772

Telephone: 402-502-2539

Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220

SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Published: May 15, May 22 and May 29, 2013