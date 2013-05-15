Meeting Notice City of Rushville, May 20, 2013

Notice is hereby given, that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on May 20, 2013, at the Council Chambers, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk.  

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: May 15, 2013

 
